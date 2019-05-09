SAN DIEGO, Calif — Police are asking for the public's help Thursday to find a 75-year-old man with various ailments who went missing from his home in the Mount Hope area.



Ramzi Yousif was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 800 block of Morrison Street, north of Market Street and east of 41st Street, according to San Diego police.

Ramzi is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. He walks very slow and has an unstable balance. Ramzi currently has a gray long beard, no tattoos, no scars, no jewelry, and no cell phone.

He is capable of taking the bus and usually takes the #5 MTS bus. He frequents at Food 4 Less on Euclid Ave, Burger King on Market St, Church’s Chicken on Euclid Ave, and 99 Cents store on Marketplace Ave.

Anyone spotting a man matching Ramzi's description is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.