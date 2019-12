SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Sunday in a shooting in the Mt. Hope area of San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities said they received the report of the shooting around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Raven Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. The person was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate, according to police.

No suspect description was released.