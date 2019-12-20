POWAY, Calif. — The community of Poway gathered together on Friday to rename a street in honor of Lori Kaye, the victim in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

Lori Kaye loved in the neighborhood off Stone Canyon and Eva Drive. Eva Drive was changed to Lori Lynn Lane to honor the woman who many miss every day. The event was celebrated by Kaye’s family and friends.

It was her neighbors and friends who originally started a petition for the street name to be changed. Once the group got the needed signatures, the Poway City Council unanimously approved the name change.

