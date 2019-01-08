SAN DIEGO — A readiness conference was held Wednesday for John T. Earnest, the 20-year-old nursing student accused of opening fire inside a Poway synagogue in April. The shooting killed one congregant and injuredthree others, including the rabbi of the congregation.

During the proceedings, a date for Earnest's preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 19.

Earnest's court appearance came one day after 17 warrants associated with the case were released.

The warrants were served on the Chabad of Poway as well as the alleged gunman’s home, school, social media accounts, and the Honda Civic belonging to the accused shooter.

The defendant, who's being held without bail, is accused of carrying out the shooting on the last day of Passover, killing Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was shot twice in the synagogue's foyer and died at a hospital.

The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, 57, lost a finger in the shooting. Two other people -- Almog Peretz, 34, and his 8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.

Warrant served for alleged gunman's home and car, and Chabad of Poway: