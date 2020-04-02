POWAY, Calif. — Poway City Council will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a one-time bill credit for Poway water customers. The one-time bill credit would be in response to the boil water advisory that hit the area late last year.

The bill credit would be for single-family residents, multi-family residents and non-residential customers. The city says the estimated average for all customers, including businesses, is going to be around $28. It is expected that 77 percent of customers will see a credit between $10-$50.

The boil water advisory lasted six days in November 2019 after residents noticed discolored water coming out of their tap. All in all, over 190 bars and restaurants were forced to shut down. Meanwhile, residents were advised to boil their water before use and many flocked to City Hall to pick up bottled water.

Poway officials estimate they could spend more than $400,000 in rebates.

The city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. in Poway.

RELATED: City of Poway releases report showing rope blocking valve lead to boil water advisory last year

RELATED: San Diego supervisors approve fee waiver for Poway restaurants who lost business during boil water order

RELATED: City of Poway cancels boil water advisory after a week