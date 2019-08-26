SAN DIEGO — The Broadway Pier and Pavilion will be transformed into a beach Monday for the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge held in San Diego. It takes 15 trucks to haul and dump the 300 tons of special sand on the pier to set up for the annual event.

It's a unique professional sand competition, exclusively inviting only the top competitors from around the world including the U.S., Russia, Italy and more. You cannot see these types of sculptures on the beach! When completed, the sculptures will stretch nearly 1000 feet over San Diego Bay.

The event brings in $2 million in revenue to the city each year! This will be the eighth year that one of the world’s most important sand-sculpting competitions will be held in America’s Finest City.

The U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge is a Labor Day weekend-long festival held Saturday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 2.

For more information, visit http://www.ussandsculpting.com