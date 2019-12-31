SAN DIEGO — An ongoing effort to enforce a curfew at several Pacific Beach parks has gained support recently. Pacific Beach residents have spoken out about fears for their safety in Fanuel Park in particular.

Residents gathered 500 signatures in support of a curfew at three parks including Fanuel, a park at Pacific Beach Library and one at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center.

RELATED: Pacific Beach Town Council takes on vehicle habitation

RELATED: Pacific Beach residents push to take back Fanuel Park

RELATED: Pacific Beach sees rise in Jeep thefts

Pacific Beach residents said Fanuel Park is plagued by drug dealing, prostitution, and other crimes. One resident described finding condoms and needles in the park and said people live in the restrooms there.

Another neighbor said she doesn't see why anyone would need to be in the park after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m.

The curfew proposal is expected to go in front of the San Diego City Council in the spring of 2020.