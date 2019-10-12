SAN DIEGO — Residents in a neighborhood near University of San Diego say a “party house” in the area is “out of control.” Videos from September show large groups of students overflowing from a USD student house party off campus.

“I’m not used to being called a b***** because I ask them to be quiet,” said a resident of 53 years.

An Overlook Heights neighborhood resident in an area bordering the campus took the video and shared it on a flyer about a community meeting that was held Monday night with San Diego Police, USD police and a dean from the school. At the meeting, SDPD officers said the complaints stemmed from two big parties.

“When I met with those students, they didn’t appreciate what happened and told us that they already addressed it,” said SDPD Community Officer David Surwilo.

Neighbors complained about underage drinking, disruptive noise and trash around the area. They said the loud noise lasted until 3 a.m.

“Be a little more respectful” said a resident.

Police say there were two massive parties in September at the home in the 5000 block of Plainview Road and said since then they’ve met with the students and did unannounced visits and did not find any new problems.

Community officer Surilow said the house and the two documented parties do not meet their threshold hold to "CAPP" the house - meaning putting chronic party houses and the owner on notice with fines and court orders - as they do near San Diego State University.

“What’s to prevent this from becoming a recurring every term?” asked a resident.

Officer Surwilo responded , “As long as I’m here, we will not have that continue.”

The homeowner declined to neither speak during the meeting nor to News 8, but one of the students living there spoke up at the meeting.

“It feels the fear that everyone is has, is being reflected on us. Like what is happening, I ask that you separate those two things,” said a student who identified himself as Colby.

It's not just the partying that drives some of the fear as neighbors said the owner is making a granny flat and worry it will turn into a mini dorm like those near SDSU. Residents said they don't want to be the next college party neighborhood.

“What’s to stop this from steam rolling to end up with more and more of these homes, and we need to stop it now,” said a woman.

The students living in the off campus home are second-year students. USD requires students to live on campus but USD’s Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Donald Goodwin, PhD said there are exemptions and gave medical reasons as an exception but did not elaborate.