SAN DIEGO — Millenials currently dominate the workplace with nearly 40% of jobs now filled by someone born between 1981 and 1996. But according to a new survey by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, employers in San Diego are having a difficult time keeping the younger workforce around.

David Andriate works in what you would probably consider a typical millennial workspace.

"I think it's awesome,” said Andriate. “I think millenials are evolving in the workplace and I think they are asking for things that haven’t been asked before.”

Despite the perks, Andriate says he works hard to create content with his co-workers.

“If a place is stale or they try to do cookie cutter things like all beige walls or try to avoid human contact then I don't prefer that,” he said.

His is a view shared by a majority of millennials surveyed by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is helping employers attract and retain top-tier talent.

“More so than previous generations, millenials are looking for meaning in work,” Sean Karafin with the chamber.

And if they don't get that they will likely leave.

According to the survey: Nearly 52% say they are considering leaving their current employer within 6 months, but the good news is 65% are “satisfied” with their job. But when they're not 44% say they are likely to leave the area within the next two year citing the lack of affordable housing.

"Over two-thirds identified affordable housing options as top drivers or reasons they were considering a move,” said Karafin.

The chamber is urging cities to prioritize building affordable housing. Meanwhile millennials are also urging their managers to prioritize building relationships

"If they care about personal development outside of the job I have now, that’s more encouraging for me to stay with the company,” said Andriate.