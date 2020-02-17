SAN DIEGO — In observance of Presidents Day, County of San Diego offices, library branches and animal shelters will be closed Monday, Feb. 17.

Essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.

San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open, but the following facilities will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Lakeside Teen Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Spring Valley Teen Center

4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office

Camping reservations can be made online at the County’s Online Camping Reservations webpage, but the Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be staffed during the holiday.

Normal business hours for all County offices resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.