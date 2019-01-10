SAN DIEGO — Violence erupted in Hong Kong over the weekend in what has become a familiar cycle since protests began in June over a now-shelved extradition bill and have escalated into an anti-China movement.

Two San Diegans found themselves trapped inside a restaurant in Hong Kong Sunday while massive riots raged just outside.

Chelsea Gastelum and Theodore Wilson captured the moment rubber bullets struck the windows of the restaurant they took refuge in on their cellphone as it quickly filled up with tear gas.

“I saw a tear canister explode right outside the restaurant. Things escalated very, very quickly. I immediately started to lose respiration, eyes burning, lungs burning,” said Theodore.

The couple said they tried to escape through the kitchen, but there was no rear exit.

“Panic kind of started to set in,” said Theodore.

Chelsea and Theodore said they were determined to survive.

“One of the other women in there was yelling, ‘I don’t want to die! I don’t want to die! My husband took off his shirt, wet it in water and put it over both of our mouths and said, ‘I think we should just make a break for it before it gets worse,’ and we ran,” said Chelsea.

The couple said that as they left the restaurant protesters were hurling bricks and other objects at riot police.

“Exiting the restaurant did not mean we were out of danger. We were just entering more danger. We don’t know what objects were coming over our heads. Rubber bullets, more tear gas – we were caught in the middle trying to escape,” said Theodore.

Still disoriented, the couple finally found a break between the rioters and the authorities – barely managing to race the block and a half back to the safety of their hotel through a back alley.

“It was very scary. It was crippling. It was one of those things that you don’t ever forget,” said the couple.

Many people view Beijing as chipping away at the autonomy and freedoms Hong Kong was promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping renewed his government's commitment to allowing Hong Kong to manage its own affairs. At a reception on the eve of National Day, Xi pledged that China will abide by the "one country, two systems" framework to ensure Hong Kong will "prosper and progress" alongside the mainland.

Hong Kong authorities are looking to minimize violence on National Day that could embarrass Xi as his ruling Communist Party marks 70 years since taking power.

Civil Human Rights Front's request for permission to hold a march Tuesday through the city center was rejected by police. An appeals board on Monday upheld the ban. The group warned that denying a peaceful avenue for protesters could accelerate violence because citizens would turn up anyway, as they've done in the past when rallies were banned.

Apart from the march, other rallies are planned in multiple locations Tuesday, with posters calling for Oct. 1 to be marked as "A Day of Grief."