SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego on Thursday halted the enforcement of a controversial ban on businesses using Styrofoam containers after a lawsuit was filed by San Diego restaurants.

The lawsuit filed states the City of San Diego needs to do an environmental analysis of the Styrofoam ban, which could take more than a year.

City of San Diego spokesperson, Jose Ysea said that although the City Council had approved the ban ordinance in February, the California Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit in March.

“The ban as well as the enforcement of the ban were halted. There have been no citations or warnings or anything like that issued. So, pending that litigation, the enforcement and the ban itself has been on hold until that gets resolved and we will move forward with whatever the outcome is from that litigation,” said Ysea.

Javier Rodriguez is the owner of Antojitos Colombianos in Logan Heights. He said that as a small business, not using Styrofoam is extremely expensive. Rodriguez welcomed the halt of the ban, for now.

“We put our voice in there to be heard, and I’m glad the City of San Diego heard us. I’m glad we don’t have to throw it [Styrofoam] away,” he said.

Rodriguez, who has been a small business owner of ten years, said cutting ties with single-use items was never going to be cheap.

“The big businesses, they have the money. They can afford it,” he said.

Rodriguez said to go containers for plastic is an expensive burden.

“To go cups are like $60, but the Styrofoam, those are $18.79. It is a big difference in the price,” he said.

In enacted, the ban would make it illegal to sell or distribute foam cartons, cups, and containers.

Environmental groups called the hold a huge setback since Styrofoam is not biodegradable and ends up in waterways and can harm marine life. According to the lawsuit, other products used to replace foam could potentially be worse for the planet.

“At the end of the day, it [the ban] is just trying to protect the environment,” said Ysea.