SAN DIEGO — According to loved ones, a scooter rider recently suffered a traumatic injury following a serious scooter crash. J.C. Sierra fell headfirst from the scooter and needed immediate brain surgery. He has been in the intensive care unit since Friday when the crash happened. While he is currently stable, his mother, Mary Sierra, says his prognosis isn’t good.

Friday night 34-year-old J.C. fell off of a motorized scooter outside his Bankers Hill apartment. He had just returned home from dinner with his girlfriend and another couple when they decided to take a quick ride around the block.

RELATED: Man dies on San Diego boardwalk after scooter collision with woman

Family members say J.C. lost control falling headfirst. The impact was so strong he required immediate brain surgery.

As of Thursday, J.C. was sedated.

Mary says this is a prime example of why scooters are so dangerous.

Since the accident loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs. And though his injuries are severe, his family is trying to stay positive all while praying for a miracle.

"I have faith he will make it,” said Mary.