SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were investigating a deadly shooting in Linda Vista after a young person was killed Thursday and the suspect remained at large. A young woman at the scene said the victim was her friend and identified him a 16-year-old boy who lived in the neighborhood. SDPD later confirmed the victim to be a 16-year-old Hispanic male.

Reports of shots fired near the 6500 block of Kelly Street came in just after 6 p.m. Police confirmed that the victim was shot after a verbal altercation with a man who was in a car and the teen was later pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was described as a heavy set Asian male driving a tan or gold-colored vehicle possibly a Honda or Nissan with a black stripe.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. The SDPD's acting homicide lieutenant Chris Tivanian said the victim sustained injuries to his upper body during the shooting.

Investigators also said it was too early to determine if the shooting was gang-related. They are not releasing the victim's name or what school he attended.

"Death does not discriminate on anybody," said the victim's friend who asked not to have her name used. "[It] just comes, and we got to be ready for it. We’ve got to hold everybody tight.”