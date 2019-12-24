SAN DIEGO — A San Diego couple is celebrating an extra special gift this holiday season – the gift of life. Manuel Lucero rang a bell Monday to honor the life-saving gift he got from his wife Carla – a kidney.

The couple also got the all-clear from doctors to leave Sharp Memorial Hospital on Monday, so they will be spending Christmas together at home.

Earlier this year Manuel found out he had kidney failure among other health issues. But after a series of tests, it turned out Carla was a perfect match to donate her kidney to her husband.

"He was like, 'Are you sure you want to do this? Are you sure you want to put your body through this?' And I said, 'You know what? I'll do anything for you,’” said Carla.

She is the 30th person at the hospital to donate a kidney to someone in need this year.

Carla and Manuel have been married for 19 years and have seven children.