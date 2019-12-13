SAN DIEGO —

Family members of 62-year-old Gloria Williams said they are still in disbelief after she was killed this week. On Monday morning, shortly before 4 a.m., Williams was riding her new motorized scooter down Euclid Avenue near Imperial Avenue returning from buying cigarettes at an Arco when she was hit by a car.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV that hit Williams was captured on a street-light camera as the vehicle hit the woman from behind. The catastrophic collision killed the mother of three and grandmother of six.

On Thursday, police released a surveillance video from a nearby gas station showing the man they believe is responsible for Williams' death.

The man is seen wearing a Steelers hoodie and walking with a cane.

"He's a coward. He hit someone from behind in a mobility scooter and being disabled himself he should understand,” said William’s daughter Makenya Gildon.

Makenya and Williams’ grandson De'ante Roberts said they cannot understand why someone so loving and giving as Williams could be taken away from their family just weeks before Christmas.

“She would give you her last dollar even if she didn’t know where she was going to get her next dollar from,” said Makenya. “She'd give you the clothes off her back. She was willing to help anyone.”

Williams’ grandson De’ante who lived with his grandma said she had suffered a debilitating stroke about five years ago and had gotten her mobility device just a couple weeks ago providing her a sense of independence she had long been lacking.

"She now finally got a scooter and this is what happened,” said De’ante.

The family has message for the man that police believe is responsible.

"I would hope he would turn himself in, knowing the harm that he has caused and the grief he is causing my family,” said Makenya.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Division Detective G. Voss at 858-495-7813 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8411.