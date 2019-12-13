SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments broke ground Thursday on the first phase of a series of projects to install more than a dozen miles of bike boulevards and protected bikeways in North Park and Mid- City.

The regional planning agency broke ground on the Georgia-Meade and Landis Bikeway projects, which will add more than six-and-a-half miles of bike path running east to west through urban areas such as City Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, North Park, Normal Heights and University Heights. SANDAG is also improving sight lines to help cars at intersections.

Encinitas Mayor and SANDAG Vice Chair Catherine Blakespear and San Diego City Council members Georgette Gomez and Chris Ward all attended the ceremony. Once completed, the bike paths will run through Gomez's and Ward's respective districts.

"Today marks a significant step on the path to creating a network of regional bikeways to give San Diegans safe options to travel to work, school, or just to get out and enjoy our beautiful region," Blakespear said. "Breaking ground on these two urban bikeways brings us one step closer to achieving that goal."

The new bike lanes come at a cost, not only in being paid with Transnet dollars, but in the loss of 200 parking spaces. Some business owners in the area have expressed concern over the removal of parking spaces used by customers.

The groundbreaking came at a contentious time for the neighborhoods. Several business owners are suing the city of San Diego over a separate plan to remove 450 parking spots in order to add a north to south bikeway on 30th Street.

SANDAG and the city are pushing bikeways under the Climate Action Plan although those in opposition have disputed the bikeways as a solution to congested streets.

SANDAG has worked to expand and promote cycling access locally since 2013, when the agency's Board of Directors approved the $200 million Bike Early Action Plan, which includes 40 projects totaling 77 new miles of bikeways and bike paths countywide. The EAP is funded by Transnet, the region's half-cent tax on public transit fares that SANDAG administers.

Information on the Georgia-Meade and Landis Bikeway projects can be found at keepsandiegomoving.com/RegionalBikeProjects/introduction.aspx. SANDAG expects the two projects to be completed by early 2022.