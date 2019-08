DE LUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego firefighters stopped a 6-acre vegetation fire in the De Luza area on Saturday. The fire broke out near the intersection of De Luz Road and Santa Margarita Trail and was initially reported to be 2-3 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Santa Fire posed no immediate structure threat, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread had been stopped just after 2:15 p.m. They had cleared the scene as of 9:30 p.m.