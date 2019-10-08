DE LUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread on a 6-acre vegetation fire in the De Luza area on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out near the intersection of De Luz Road and Santa Margarita Trail and was initially reported to be 2-3 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Santa Fire, was 0% contained as of just before 2 p.m. and there was no immediate structure threat, according to the agency.

Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread had been stopped just after 2:15 p.m.