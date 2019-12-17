SAN DIEGO — Major construction at the San Ysidro Border crossing is now complete. The San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Project Is meant to expand and modernize one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

The construction which started in 2011 was rolled out piece by piece with one of the most impactful aspects being the additional lanes to travel out of Mexico.

In total, the project added eight new lanes bringing to total to 34 and added 38 vehicle inspection booths as well as additional pedestrian crossing sites. According to the U.S. General Services Administration, the San Ysidro Port of Entry processes 70,000 northbound vehicles per day and 20,000 people walking across the border each day.

The project is bringing the first renovations to the Port of Entry since 1976.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, commuters are already noticing shorter wait times traveling back into the United States. Some commuters say they were able to cross the border in under 30 minutes without Sentri documents.

To celebrate the completion of the project government officials from both countries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony.

