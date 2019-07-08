SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric and a group of local government officials discussed new wildfire safety initiatives Wednesday in advance of the county's peak wildfire season.



Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham, county Supervisor Jim Desmond and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians Chairman John Christman joined SDG&E officials to discuss countywide fire preparedness, which includes SDG&E's partnership with the county to utilize a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to fight fires.

Cal Fire will dispatch the helicopter when needed, according to SDG&E. The county and Cal Fire will also make use of a new tactical command vehicle that features internet and phone service and evacuation map books for first responders to help them plan better.



The news conference was held at the High Performance Aircraft hanger at Gillespie Field.