SAN DIEGO — The wet weather is forcing SeaWorld to close down due to a heavy rainstorm expected to hit San Diego County. SeaWorld park officials say the theme park will be closed Tuesday, March 10.

The theme park says safety is a top priority for its guests and staff.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather, including possible periods of significant rain and high winds, SeaWorld San Diego will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. We anticipate reopening on Wednesday, March 11, 2020."



A slow-moving Pacific storm system is behind the heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon and be followed by lighter rainfall through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest showers are expected Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Saturday afternoon are expected to reach 1.5 inches in coastal and inland valley areas, while up to 3.5 inches are expected in the mountains and around 1 inch is expected in the deserts.

The park is expected to reopen Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visitors should check SeaWorld’s website.

