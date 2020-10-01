CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is unveiling their first new hospital in more than 40 years on Saturday. Sharp says this hospital will ease the strained and stressed resources they have been dealing with for years.

The new tower is set to open on January 14 and will help keep South Bay residents in Chula Vista for their medical care. The new facility will offer advanced patient care, state-of-the-art surgical suites, and a rooftop café. In addition, there will be more than 100 private rooms and 6 new operating rooms.

Previously when the hospital got busy, overflow patients would have to be kept in the emergency room. Going forward, all patients should be able to have their own room.

Chief Executive Officer Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Pablo Velez, said “more and more patients have needs for healthcare. A lot of the times those patients have to end up leaving our community because there are not enough beds and not enough services. So we are going to provide that service to the community.”

The hospital is holding a free community open house on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 am to 4 pm. Visitors can get behind-the-scenes tours and take part in several family activities.