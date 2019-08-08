SAN DIEGO — Fire crews made quick work of a brush fire in Otay Mesa on Wednesday near the site where another brush fire burned nearly 500 acres last week. Crews doused the flames from the air and ground in an area near the 5300 block of Airway Road.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and grew to about 100 by 100 feet before crews got it under control. The cause of the fire was unknown.

The fire posed no structural threats, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.