SAN DIEGO — A dozen apartments were damaged in Spring Valley on Sunday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment complex. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the Calavo Woods complex off Jamacha Boulevard near Trace Road.

Resident Jennifer O’Keefe said she saw the smoke from her apartment which is in another part of the complex.

"[There were] orange flames coming out the top of the roof,” she said. “My first thought was hoping everyone was OK.”

Firefighters initially had issues trying to determine exactly where the fire started. But several agencies worked together to contain the fire in about 25 minutes.

"We have heavy damage to two units,” said San Miguel Battalion Chief Andy Lawler. “A total of 12 units have been affected.”

Residents were evacuated with the help of sheriff's deputies.

Firefighters got on top of the roof as smoke poured from the top of the building. Fortunately no people were hurt, but a dog needed medical attention.

“We also had one dog that was CPR status,” said Lawler. “The crews were able to revive the dog and animal control has taken the dog and transported it.”

The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.