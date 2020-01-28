SAN DIEGO — San Diego Supervisor Kristin Gaspar is pushing for a host of new benefits for working parents at the county. The new benefits would include eight weeks of paid paternity leave, onsite childcare, and a lactation policy to support nursing mothers.

However, these new benefits will have to be approved by the board before being implemented.

Supervisor Gaspar’s office says they believe the time off will relieve financial stress from parents. Right now, employees are forced to choose between spending time with their newborn or not receiving a paycheck.

According to new reports, 70 percent of San Diego families with children under 12 – both parents are working, but only 9 percent of San Diego companies offer onsite childcare.

Former San Diego Mayor and current CEO of the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders, says the onus is on the employers to help out, “90% of the businesses in San Diego actually realize there is an issue and realize they need to work on the issue because they can’t keep employees otherwise.”

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning at the County Administration building to break down what is in the proposal.

