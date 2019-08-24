ENCINITAS, Calif. — Student volunteers with the organization Team Enough hosted an event Friday to call on elected officials to take action to end what they call an epidemic of gun violence. "Hear Our Voice – A Team Enough-Led Call to Action” was held at Encinitas Community Center with a goal of bringing together community leaders and community members to work on "effective ways" leaders can take action to create sensible gun laws, according to organizers.

Students from seven North County San Diego high schools worked on the event inviting elected officials and representatives from gun violence prevention organizations.

Elected officials in attendance the event included Representative Mike Levin, assemblyman and mayoral candidate Todd Gloria, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel.

Students created posters and displays that included statistics on gun violence in the United States.

Team Enough student posters on gun violence

Team Enough is a student-driven group dedicated to gun violence prevention. The San Diego chapter of the organization hosted Friday's event, with the support of their parent organization Brady United, to coincide with the start of the school year, “demonstrating the urgency with which young people need gun violence to stop.”

“The month of July was the deadliest for mass shootings ever, and we start school this week with that fear in our minds,” said Caroline Zdanowski, one of several leaders of Team Enough San Diego. “What’s worse is all the daily gun violence that never makes the headlines. We hear from more and more fellow citizens and voters looking for some way to help, and this is an opportunity to show them how.”

Last month, the San Diego City Council approved an ordinance requiring gun owners to store their weapons in a locked container or disable them with a trigger lock when not in use or being worn on their person. Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear announced at Friday's event that the Encinitas city council will vote in September on a similar ordinance for their city.