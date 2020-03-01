SAN DIEGO — The beginning of the new year is the perfect time to set some reading goals for the months ahead! San Diego County Library has released its top 10 checkout list for 2019. Get some inspiration for your 2020 reading list and see if your favorite books, e-books and DVDs from last year made the cut.

Ready to leave the last decade behind and start this one off with some fresh recommendations? County librarians can tell you what to watch for in 2020 and help you find your next favorite book or movie. For recommendations, visit the library in person or go online.

The items below all fall under the “grown-up” category and do not include children’s books.

Books

Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly

Becoming” by Michelle Obama

The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

The Reckoning” by John Grisham

Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci

Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

Crazy Rich Asians” Kevin Kwan

The President is Missing: A Novel” by James Patterson

EBooks

The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Educated: A Memoir” Tara Westover

Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

Past Tense: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child

The Reckoning” by John Grisham

Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

Movies (Based on DVD and Blu-Ray checkouts)

The Greatest Showman

Avengers, Infinity War

Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Crazy Rich Asians

Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story

Black Panther

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Spider-Man Homecoming

A Star is Born