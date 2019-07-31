SAN DIEGO — Some College Area residents are fed up with the amount of trash that is littering their streets as student renters have turned it into a dumping site - leaving behind items like furniture and even an a musical instruments.

On Tuesday, News 8 toured the area and found water bottles, couches, an abandoned piano, and overflowing garbage cans.

Jim Jennings lives in the area and serves as the vice-chair of the College Area Community Council. Jennings said the problem happens every college break when student renters move out but leave behind a mess.

“Our streets become a dumping ground. It is disrespectful to the neighbors here. They just don’t care,” he said.

To remove the unwanted items, the city’s Department of Environmental Services asked residents to use the Get It Done app, but it has not been the solution residents had hoped for, according to Jennings.

“Environmental Services has told us that we submit too many requests,” he said.

Jennings said he was told the city cannot handle all the requests to remove the dumped items. “The system is broken,” he said.

Several landlords told News 8 they were planning to have the piles cleared by Wednesday. Jennings said he hopes that is the case.

“It is aggravating. We want our community to be as nice as anybody else’s,” he said.

A City of San Diego spokesperson said they were unaware there were limits on the Get It Done app, and the plan to investigate the issue. They also said residents can report trash or call for a pickup through the cities email or phone service: trash@sandiego.gov or call 858-694-7000.



