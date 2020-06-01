SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle accident in the Rolando area on Sunday night ended with a truck on top of a car and a driver at large, according to police. The crash was reported at the intersection of College and University avenues around 4:30 p.m.

KFMB

The San Diego Police Department reported that the driver of a gray Chevy truck ran a red light at the intersection while traveling northbound. The truck clipped a white Ford van and rolled over on top of a red sedan. The driver then fled the location on foot, authorities said.

The passenger of the truck was located, questioned, and released by police.

Two female occupants of the sedan were transported to Mercy Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries following the crash.

A special tow truck had to be called in to clear the accident scene because of the precarious nature of the truck being on top of the sedan.

The driver of the truck was outstanding as of Sunday night.