SAN DIEGO —

Amazon has spoiled many consumers with their two-day Amazon Prime delivery across the country, but with the added cost for membership not everyone gets to enjoy the perk. Now Walmart is upping the competition with a new program to get orders to your door in 24 hours – and it doesn’t come with any extra fee.

As of Wednesday, San Diego residents can qualify for free next-day shipping on certain orders over $35 placed on Walmart.com. Not all zip codes in San Diego qualify yet but will soon according to Walmart.

News 8 tested the service by creating an order from our news station in Kearny Mesa and it arrived in less than 24 hours.

Walmart says it's cheaper for the company to do next-day delivery versus two-day service like Amazon because the items will come from one fulfillment center located closest to the customer.

The company says there are 220,000 items in the warehouse to choose from and it is working on rolling out the service to 40 more major metropolitan areas across the country.



