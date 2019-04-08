SAN DIEGO — There was a break in the conference for lunch around 1:30 p.m.; candidates will speak shortly

Four candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are set to speak this afternoon in San Diego at the annual conference of the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. "Vision 2020: A Conversation with the Candidates" will be livestreamed on this page.



Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage at the San Diego Convention Center individually and deliver remarks followed by a question-and-answer session with UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguia.



The candidates are expected to discuss education, immigration, health care, the economy and other issues, according to Murguia, who said Latinos "are anxious to be engaged by candidates who can provide concrete ideas and proposed solutions for the issues that matter to them most."



Murguia calls the conference the nation's largest convening for Latinos.

Previously known as National Council of La Raza, UnidosUS bills itself as challenging the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels.



On Sunday a campaign fundraiser in Del Cerro, Biden spoke of his anger over the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left at least 30 dead.



"You know what, the president's words have meaning, no matter who he or she is," Biden told the crowd of about 75. "We can tolerate four years of this man, but we have a hell of a lot to make up, nationally and internationally. But my God eight years? Eight years of this man will fundamentally change the character of our country. When you give a safe harbor to hate from the Oval Office, it gives license to extremism all across the country."



Biden added that he wasn't saying President Donald Trump was personally responsible for the shootings, but that he had significant influence on what was happening across the country.



Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Trump said, "Hate has no place in our country. And we're going to take care of it."



Trump said he had spoken at length with Attorney General William, FBI Director Christopher Wray, the governors of Texas and Ohio and members of Congress, "and a lot of things are in the works, and a lot of good things. And we have done much more than most administrations. And it does -- it's not -- really not talked about very much, but we've done, actually, a lot. But perhaps more has to be done."



He added "this is also a mental illness problem."



"If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness," Trump said. "These are (people) -- really, people that are very, very seriously mentally ill."



When asked what he was going to do about "the gun problem," Trump replied, "We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years -- for years and years -- in our country. And we have to get it stopped."



On Monday, Trump called the killings "barbaric slaughters" that "are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nation, and a crime against all of humanity."



"America weeps for the fallen," Trump said. "Our children are entitled to grow up in a just, peaceful and loving society."



Trump said the El Paso shooting suspect "posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul."



Trump said he has asked the FBI investigate hate crimes and domestic terrorism and directed the Justice Department to work with local communities and with social media companies "to detect mass shooters before they start."



Trump said the nation must end the "glorification of violence in our society."



"This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace," Trump said. "It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."



Trump also called for changes to mental health laws "to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence and make sure those people not only get treatment, but when necessary, involuntary confinement."



"Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun," Trump said. "We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms, and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process."



In his speech at the fundraiser, Biden almost immediately spoke of Saturday's mass shootings, at first referring to them as "the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before" but later correcting himself to say El Paso and Dayton.



"The American people may be running out of tears, but I pray to God we're not running out of will," Biden said. "A will to do something about what we're seeing. You know, we don't need any more thoughts and prayers out of Washington. What we need out of Washington is a strength and resolve that I have yet to see. There are escalating acts that are occurring not of madness but of absolute, absolute hatred, and we have to call that hatred out and confront it."



On Monday, Trump also misstated the location of one of Saturday's mass shootings, concluding his comments by asking God to "bless those who perished in Toledo," and those who died in Texas and Ohio and their families.



It was not immediately clear whether the teleprompter had Toledo instead of Dayton, or whether Trump simply misread it.



Biden said the nation needed to do more than address the guns that are being used in these shootings, but to also address the hatred that is fueling them. He also promised that if becomes president that he would again make sure that those types of weapons, apparently referring to AR-15 style weapons, could no longer be purchased and to limit magazine capacities.



"This is a lot more than about guns," Biden said. "This is about hatred. That's not hyperbole. The fact is, white nationalists, white supremacists, these extreme ideologies is growing, is taking root in America."



The fundraiser was held at the home of Mark Arabo, a businessman, San Diego civic leader and prominent advocate for persecuted Iraqi Christians. The Arabo family immigrated from Iraq to the United States in 1979 in search of a better life and safety.



Former San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis and former Rep. Lynn Schenk, D-San Diego, were among those attending the fundraiser.