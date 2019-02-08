ENCINITAS, Calif. — At least one person was killed Friday afternoon when part of a sea bluff collapsed on onto a group of beachgoers on a stretch of ocean shoreline near Batiquitos Lagoon.



The fatal cliff failure at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas occurred shortly before 3 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The falling earth was believed to have come down on three or four people, Lt. Ted Greenawald said. As of 3:20 p.m., one fatality had been confirmed, and emergency crews were working to dig out the other victims, none of whom were immediately identified, the lieutenant said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.