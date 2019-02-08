ENCINITAS, Calif. — At least one person was killed Friday afternoon when part of a sea bluff collapsed on onto a group of beachgoers on a stretch of ocean shoreline near Batiquitos Lagoon.



The fatal cliff failure at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas occurred shortly before 3 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The falling earth was believed to have come down on five people, Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

As of 3:20 p.m., one fatality had been confirmed, and emergency crews were working to dig out the other victims, none of whom were immediately identified, the lieutenant said.

One person was airlifted, two others were transported to an area hospital with injures and a third person refused treatment at the scene.

Search dogs are being brought to the scene to make sure no one else is trapped in pile.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.