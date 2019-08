SAN DIEGO — San Diego police have confirmed they investigating the death of a child who was found not breathing inside a car in Tierrasanta. Police say a mother called in around 12:45 p.m. to report that she could not locate her 2-year-old daughter.

Police responded to the scene in the 10300 block of Leary Street in an area of Navy housing.

The mom found the child in her car and told police the toddler was not breathing.

Police tried in vain to revive the child. They are investigating the death.