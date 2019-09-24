SAN DIEGO — Several residents in Escondido are without water Tuesday morning after streets were flooded by a water main break, according to authorities.



It happened around 5:00 a.m. on West 7th Avenue near Centre City Parkway.



Crews reportedly shut off a valve to stop the flooding after a car was partially submerged in a sinkhole.



It is unknown if there is any damage or any closures at this time.



