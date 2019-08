SAN DIEGO — A woman is recovering Thursday morning after getting stuck in between two buildings at her apartment complex in Old Town.

Police say the woman got locked out of her building in the 3900 block of Ampudia Street and was trying to climb onto her balcony just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. She fell 30 feet below and couldn't get out.

Firefighters were able to repel down and rescue her.

The woman could be seen being loaded into an ambulance, but the extent of her injuries was unknown.