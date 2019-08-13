SAN DIEGO — A lawyer for the family of Rebecca Zahau has announced a press conference will be held Wednesday regarding their ongoing efforts to prove their loved one was murdered and bring her killer to justice. Attorney Keith Greer said the presser at his Rancho Bernardo office would begin at 11 a.m.

Greer stated in an email that Rebecca’s mother, Mary Zahau-Loehner, will give a statement at the conference and answer questions.

The lawyer also plans to release new expert review of the polygraph examination of Adam Shacknai. Shacknai is the brother of Jonah Shacknai who was Rebecca’s boyfriend at the time of her death. Adam Shacknai was found responsible for her death in a civil trial last year but has maintained his innocence.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ruled Zahau’s 2011 death at her boyfriend’s Coronado mansion a suicide by hanging and declined to filed criminal charges. The department again reviewed the case following the 2018 civil trial but said it stood by the decision that her death was a suicide.

Zahau’s family believes the 32-year-old was murdered and filed the lawsuit against Shacknai in 2013.

The family received a $600,000 settlement as the result of the civil trial.

Greer said he and the family will also announce a “substantial reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction Adam Shacknai for the murder of Rebecca Zahau” on Wednesday.