POWAY, Calif. — A man was shot Saturday at an apartment complex and taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

The victim was identified as Michael Walker, 38, according to Homicide Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Walker was taken to Pomerado Hospital in Poway with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was later declared dead.

Sheriff's deputies were notified of the shooting and responded to an apartment complex in the 13400 block of Midland Road at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff's Lt. Ted Greenawald.

An investigation showed a bullet entered Walker's residence from a nearby apartment while he was asleep in bed with his wife.

Walker was a Jerome’s Furniture employee who worked in the delivery dispatch department. The company released the following statement.

"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of our teammate, Michael. His absence will be felt not only in the Delivery Dispatch department where he stood out for his work but also company-wide. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family and friends. We will miss him. - Jim Navarra, Executive Vice President, Jerome’s Furniture"

Homicide detectives interviewed three people from the apartment. They then arrested Manuula Save, 20, on suspicion of murder, Boudreau said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6333 / after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.