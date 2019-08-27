EL CAJON, Calif. — All lanes on eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon were reopened early Tuesday morning after a man and woman were injured in a shooting, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the El Cajon Boulevard exit about 9:30 Monday night and the driver was able to get the vehicle off the freeway and to a gas station near El Cajon Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Officials said the man and the woman were both shot, possibly in the legs, as they were driving. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. CHP shut down eastbound I-8 at College Avenue from Spring Street to State Route 125.

Bullet holes were visible on the car, which was towed away as evidence.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed and a description of the shooter or a suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

CHP said they are in the preliminary phase of the investigation. At this time, authorities said they do not know if the shooting was random, targeted, or if the occupants of the car were involved in some sort of an argument.