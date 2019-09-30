ENCINITAS, Calif. — A two-alarm fire tore through Mozy Cafe in Encinitas early Monday morning, destroying the cafe along with three other businesses inside the building and causing residents of three nearby apartment units to flee, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze was reported around 12:15 a.m. at the business on North Coast Highway 101 near Daphne Street, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said.



Firefighters responded and found that flames had already torn through the roof by the time they arrived, Stein said.



Crews from Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe and Vista also responded to help battle the flames.



Around 5:30 a.m., crews used a backhoe to tear down the front of the building in order to access the base of the fire inside, authorities said.



The cafe, a T-shirt business, a raw food cafe and an art gallery in the building were destroyed by the blaze, Stein said.



Residents from three apartment units nearby were evacuated as crews battled the flames, but they were eventually allowed to return to their apartments, he said.



A damage estimate was not immediately available. Sheriff's arson investigators were called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the locally owned businesses.