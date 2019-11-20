CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing.
The winningest driver of his era will have a 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet and once again chase a record eighth championship. Johnson made the announcement in a video posted on social media.
Johnson has 83 career victories, tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all-time. His seven titles are tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in the Cup Series.
The 44-year-old Johnson has been in a two-year slump and last won a race in 2017. He had two different crew chief changes this season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the format began in 2004.
WATCH: Jimmie Johnson press conference on retirement
Johnson finished 18th in the final standings. He won his seventh title in 2016.