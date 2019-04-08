DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1 a.m., but officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." Lt. Col. Matt Carper said at a press conference that the suspect was shot to death by responding officers.

At least 16 others were injured in the shooting, with multiple area hospitals reporting that they are treating the victims. Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital. ER doctor Randy Marriott told WHIO that three of those victims were admitted, one of them in critical condition.

Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals. Patients have gunshot wounds to lower half of body, conditions range from serious to fair, according to WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. Carper said the suspect used a long gun and fired multiple rounds. A witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots around 1 a.m., according to WDTN.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood that Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. The shooting took place outside, on the 400 block of East 5th Street.

"This is extremely unusual, obviously, for any community, let alone Dayton," Carper said. "In our Oregon District, this is unheard of."

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center.

"I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done,' Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a tweet.

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.