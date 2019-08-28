Several airlines are already offering travel waivers ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian. The storm is approaching Puerto Rico and could reach Hurricane Strength before it arrives.

Dorian was located about 240 miles east southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, early Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph while moving northwest at 13 mph.

Dorian is expected to gain strength before reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday where a hurricane watch is in effect before heading toward the Bahamas on Thursday and Florida over the weekend.

American

American Airlines says change fees may be waived if passengers are scheduled to travel between now and Friday, if they can travel until Sept. 5, and if they don't change their origin or destination city. Flights to Barbados, Haiti, Martinique, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia are eligible.

Delta Air Lines

For Delta passengers traveling to parts of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Saint Lucia through Thursday, they can rebook and fly no later than Sept. 5.

For those traveling to the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos between August 30 and 31, they can rebook and fly no later than Sept. 7.

The airline also says passengers can cancel their trip and use the value toward a future flight.

Frontier

Frontier is allowing customers scheduled to travel to parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to make one free itinerary change. They must have purchased their tickets before August 25 and must travel no later than Sept. 23.

JetBlue

JetBlue is offering to waive change fees, cancel fees and fare differences for customers scheduled to travel Wednesday and Thursday through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Spirit

Spirit says passengers scheduled to travel through Friday to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti can rebook through Sept. 5 to have the change fee waived and with no fare difference. After that, the change fee will still be waived but passengers will have to pay the fare difference.

Southwest

Southwest's travel advisory affects passengers in three areas:

The Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic -- scheduled to travel through Friday

The Bahamas -- scheduled to travel through Sunday

Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and West Palm Beach, Florida -- scheduled to travel Saturday through Monday

Passengers can rebook within 14 days of their original travel date. Customers with reservations for a canceled flight may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.