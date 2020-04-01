Police say human remains found buried in a shallow grave in a backyard have been identified as Paighton Houston, an Alabama woman who texted she feared she was “in trouble" before disappearing last month.

The Trussville Police Department said in a statement that the discovered body was identified as Houston.

The police department said investigators recovered the body Friday in a shallow grave at the home in Hueytown, about 13 miles west of Birmingham.

The 29-year-old was last seen Dec. 20 leaving a Birmingham bar with two men.

Trussville Police said that her unique tattoos were what led to the quick identification.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to work on the death investigation along with the Trussville Police Department. No cause of death has been released at this time.

Police previously said Houston willingly left the bar on Dec. 20 with two men, but her family says she later texted a friend saying she didn’t know who she was with and felt she may be in trouble.