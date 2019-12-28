WASHINGTON — Many vehicles that won't see the 2020 model year are just simply not right for the market, Car and Driver reports. Manufactures are choosing to focus on SUVs and crossovers which industry experts say dominate the vehicle market in the United States.

These vehicles won't see production in 2020:

The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack

Volkswagen Beetle

Toyota Prius C

Smart Fortwo

Lincoln MKT

Lincoln MKC

Jaguar XJ

Ford Taurus

Ford Flex

Ford Fiesta

Chevrolet Volt

Chevrolet Cruze

Cadillac XTS

Cadillac CTS

Buick Regal

Buick LaCrosse

Buick Cascada

BMW’s 6-Series Gran Turismo

BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo