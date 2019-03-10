The trade war with China has reached all sections of the United States’ economy. To a certain extent, it has disrupted the global marketplace. Even more astonishing is that China only became a global force in the last three decades, beginning in October 1949.

Before 1949, China wasn’t in the best spot for global dominance. For centuries China had been invaded by Mongol tribes, colonized by the British and faced Japanese occupation.

Then, it faced its own civil war. The struggle pitted the American backed Chiang Kai-shek against Soviet backed Mao Zedong .

Despite aid from the United States, Kaishek’s forces struggled to beat the rural communists.

In August of 1949, the Truman administration released a document known as the China White Paper .

The white paper detailed how Kai-Shek’s government was corrupt, inefficient and disliked. It added that no amount of U.S. support could save it.

In September 1949, Mao’s forces overpowered Kai-shek’s army. Then on October 1, Mao Zedong established the People’s Republic of China, with the goal of turning China into a world leader.

Ironically, Chairman Mao was never actually able to position China to be a super power, instead he set the country back.

China suffered brutal setbacks at the hands of Mao’s government. There were massive human rights violations with the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution . Millions of people starved to death and millions of political opponents were massacred.

The true growth of the China happened after Mao died, resulting in Deng Xiaoping taking over. Xiaoping China embraced western market reforms like capitalism. However, China maintained a degree of state influence in economics.

From the 1980s to the 1990s China emerged as one of the largest economies in the world.

Currently, Chinese banks own a fair amount of U.S. debt , have outpaced our workforce and the country’s technology is on pace with the United States’ tech.

However, that economic strength is built on the back of unsafe labor practices, stolen intellectual property, and unfair trade practices.

Politicians on both sides of the American political aisle may disagree with how to approach China. At this point, both sides do see the growing threat of China on the global marketplace.