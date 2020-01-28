China's death toll from a new viral disease that is causing mounting global concern has risen by 25 to at least 106. The total includes the first death in Beijing and 24 more in Hubei province, where the outbreak has been centered.

There were 1,771 new cases confirmed in China just on Monday, raising the total in that country to 4,515, according to the National Health Commission. Nearly 1,000 were in critical condition.

The United States, Japan, Mongolia, France and other governments are preparing to fly their citizens out of the locked-down city at center of the outbreak. More than 45 cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Five of them are in the United States with another 73 under investigation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is urging people to avoid non-essential travel to the region at the center of the outbreak.

The New York Times reports Hong Kong will sharply cut the number of visitors from mainland China. Hong Kong has eight confirmed cases.

The U.S. will expand screening at 20 airports of passengers who have returned from China, according to The Washington Post.

Panic and pollution are driving a surging market for protective face masks and hand sanitizing liquid in Asia, where fear of the virus from China is straining supplies and helping make mask-wearing the new normal.

In some parts of Asia, wearing of surgical masks has become mandatory, for now.

While richer countries prepare to evacuate some citizens, hundreds of African students have little chance of a similar escape. China's push to expand its influence on the youthful African continent means there are 80,000 African students in China, with more than 4,000 said to be in Wuhan alone. None are expected to be confined to their campuses amid the virus outbreak as food risks running short. A grassroots African effort has begun to combat disinformation and keep them calm.