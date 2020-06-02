A Chinese doctor who was reprimanded after trying to warn his friends about the Wuhan coronavirus has died.

Officials at the World Health Organization announced his death at a press conference in Geneva, saying they were "deeply saddened" by his passing. Friends and family of the doctor also confirmed his death to the Washington Post.

Li Wenliang was working in Wuhan when he warned his medical school classmates in an online chat that a new illness similar to SARS had infected several patients at a hospital in the area. Li, along with seven other doctors who initially shared the information in December 2019, were summoned by Wuhan police and forced to sign a letter confessing to "making false comments" and essentially fearmongering.

On February 1, Li confirmed he had contracted the virus on Weibo. It is believed he contracted the virus from a patient.

According to the Washington Post, a classmate of Li's broke the news of his passing on Weibo, where tributes poured in. “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology,” Guan Hanfeng wrote.

Wuhan Central hospital issued a conflicting statement, saying Li was in critical condition and that the hospital was trying to revive him.

"In the fight against coronavirus, our hospital's ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was infected. He is currently in critical condition and we are trying our best to revive him," the hospital said in a statement on Weibo.

China has since reported more than 20,000 cases of the virus and more than 500 deaths.

The country has finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients. The second hospital will have 1,500 beds specially built for virus patients. It opened days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.

Outside of China, more than 200 cases of the illness have been reported in more than two dozen countries. The U.S. has 11 confirmed cases in five states and 76 pending across 36 states. There have been no deaths in the U.S.