Minnesota Vikings defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman died Tuesday. He was 58. NFL.com reports Doleman died of brain cancer.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement early Wednesday morning.

"The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing. Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking – resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him. - The Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf family."

NFL.com reports Doleman underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor two years ago and had been fighting glioblastoma ever since.

RELATED: Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs

RELATED: AP source: Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

Doleman played 10 of his 15 seasons with the Vikings between 1985 and 1999. He spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and three years with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to Minnesota for his final season.

Doleman recorded 157.5 sacks and nearly 1,000 tackles in his career -- regular season and postseason combined. He had 44 forced fumbles, 26 fumble recoveries, eight interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

He was a two-time All-Pro and was voted to eight Pro Bowls. He won nine NFC Defensive Player of the Week and three Defensive Player of the Month awards.

Doleman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.